Breaking News:
Teenager struck and killed by train in Albert Lea
AAUW presents scholarships
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022
By
Submitted
The American Association of University Women chapter in Albert Lea recently gave $1,000 scholarships to Guadalupe Perez-Palistino and San Paw. The organization gives out $2,000 every year to Riverland Community College students. Provided
