AAUW presents scholarships

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Submitted

The American Association of University Women chapter in Albert Lea recently gave $1,000 scholarships to Guadalupe Perez-Palistino and San Paw. The organization gives out $2,000 every year to Riverland Community College students. Provided

