Across the Pastor’s Desk: Faith helps us during troubles

Across the Pastor’s Desk by George Marin

What are you focusing on today? Faith in God does not exempt you from times of trouble — it provides you the help, strength, power and peace you need to make it through your times of trouble.

Every child of God will face times of trouble. These troubles will challenge us and will serve as the furnace to temper our faith into stalwart living. Jesus prepared his disciples for times of great trouble, even trouble like the world had never seen. Therefore, the faith that God provides for his children is designed by God to carry them through times of trouble. Faith helps us to see through supernatural eyes when our natural sight may fail us. While our natural eyes tend to focus on our troubles, our supernatural eyes focus on God. The Apostle Paul encouraged believers in this manner, “We do this by keeping our eyes on Jesus, the champion who initiates and perfects our faith. Because of the joy awaiting him, he endured the cross, disregarding its shame. Now he is seated in the place of honor beside God’s throne.” Hebrews 12:2 NLT.

Looking through the eyes of faith does not deny the presence of trouble in our lives as much as it helps us to realize the presence of Jesus in our lives in the midst of our troubles. Acknowledging trouble helps us to recognize it, identify it and deal appropriately with it. Faith is not blind — faith gives us the ability to see clearly what is ahead and to proceed as God directs us.

The truth is, we are going to put our faith in something, so why not put our faith in God? I want to encourage yo

u in your faith journey today. I encourage you to have complete faith in God. He has never failed you, and he will not ever fail you.

Here are some verses to read and to meditate upon today:

“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” Psalms 46:1.

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.” Isaiah 43:2.

“The name of the Lord is a strong tower; The righteous run to it and are safe.” Proverbs 18:10.

I pray these verses will bring you great strength and encouragement today. Remember that God is with you, and he is on your side. I love you — I’m in your corner!

George Marin is a pastor at Grace Christian Church in Albert Lea.