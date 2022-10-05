Albert Lea names new head girls’ basketball coach

The Albert Lea Activities Department on Tuesday announced the hiring of Jodi Schulz as the new head girls basketball coach pending school board approval.

Schulz is an obstetrics and gynecology physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. She has lived in the community for 15 years.

Schulz is originally from Blue Earth and attended South Dakota State University, where she played basketball for four years and received a Bachelor of Science in biology and a minor in chemistry. After SDSU, she attended the University of Minnesota and earned a medical degree.

She then completed four years residency at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington, prior to active duty in the United States Army as a physician.

Schulz is married to her husband, Steve, and they have three children, Ben, Maggie and Elle, who all attend Albert Lea High School.

Schulz has had various leadership positions within Mayo Clinic Health System and had basketball coaching experiences at youth and middle school levels.

A press release stated Schulz’s depth of experiences will lead to a successful coaching career.

“The interview committee was thoroughly impressed with Jodi and excited for the experiences and leadership she will bring to the students of Albert Lea,” the release stated.

Schulz stated: “Coaching is about teaching, inspiring and encouraging others to be the best they can be — to develop a sense of team and ability to lead that will follow students the rest of their lives.”