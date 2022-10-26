Albert Lea’s 1st Kiwanis Club celebrates 100 years

Published 5:59 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By Sarah Stultz

The Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis Club celebrated 100 years since the club was created Tuesday at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Q&A: House District 23A candidates

5 things to do this week: Halloween fun, lecture series and more

Grants aim to get children outside, learn good habits

Former Viking turned lt. gov. candidate stops in Albert Lea 

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials