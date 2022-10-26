Albert Lea’s 1st Kiwanis Club celebrates 100 years

Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis memorabilia sits on a table during the 100th anniversary celebration Tuesday at Wedgewood Cove. The Noon Kiwanis Club was the first Kiwanis Club in Albert Lea and went on to sponsor four other Kiwanis clubs. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Laura Tjomsland, lieutenant governor for the Sixth Division, Minnesota-Dakotas District of Kiwanis International, speaks during the Noon Kiwanis Club celebration Tuesday. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Noon Kiwanis Club member Kristie Jordahl highlights members by recognizing their years with the club Tuesday. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Albert Lea High School orchestra students perform with their teacher at the start of the Noon Kiwanis celebration. See more photos at www.albertleatribune.com.
People socialize before the start of dinner and the program Tuesday for the Kiwanis celebration. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Longtime Albert Lea Noon Kiwanian Kelly Callahan speaks during a presentation about the club's history Tuesday night. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
In front, Iris Tarvestad and Jean Pestorious line up to get their food during the celebration. Sarah Stultz/Alea Tribune
The celebration included dinner and dessert and a program. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune