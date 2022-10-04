ALHS Chorale chosen

The Albert Lea High School Vocal Music Department is excited to announce the students chosen for the ALHS Chorale. Chorale is a select chamber choir that rehearses in the mornings before school. They will sing a wide variety of music. They were chosen by audition in the first weeks of school. They are the following:

Soprano

Ava Cunningham

Hannah Willner

Lara Westrum

Lillian Crissinger

Erin Boorsma

Kylie Lee

Bella Navarrete

Alto

Isabelle Brown

Jaya Stout

Mckenzie Fields

Kailey Boettcher

Joey Maiden

Lia Cunningham

Evie Dawson

Tenor

Angel Hernandez

Luke Wangsness

Jal Thoat

Colby Banks

Axel Calderon

Bass

Logan Strom

Kyle Steffl

Jameson Wildman

Corrin Calderon

Cody Laskowske

Avery Mauer

Chorale has been invited to sing with the Twin Cities professional choir, VocalEssence on their fall concert featuring the music of Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn. ALHS Chorale will join high school select choirs from the metro area and the adult singers of VocalEssence on a concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Benson Great Hall on the campus of Bethel University.

This group is available for holiday performances and some spring performances by appointment. They will go on a working retreat in mid-October to Prairie River Camp. Organizations and clubs that wish to have the Chorale perform should call director, Diane Heaney, to schedule the group.