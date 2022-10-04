ALHS Chorale chosen
Published 4:05 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022
The Albert Lea High School Vocal Music Department is excited to announce the students chosen for the ALHS Chorale. Chorale is a select chamber choir that rehearses in the mornings before school. They will sing a wide variety of music. They were chosen by audition in the first weeks of school. They are the following:
Soprano
Ava Cunningham
Hannah Willner
Lara Westrum
Lillian Crissinger
Erin Boorsma
Kylie Lee
Bella Navarrete
Alto
Isabelle Brown
Jaya Stout
Mckenzie Fields
Kailey Boettcher
Joey Maiden
Lia Cunningham
Evie Dawson
Tenor
Angel Hernandez
Luke Wangsness
Jal Thoat
Colby Banks
Axel Calderon
Bass
Logan Strom
Kyle Steffl
Jameson Wildman
Corrin Calderon
Cody Laskowske
Avery Mauer
Chorale has been invited to sing with the Twin Cities professional choir, VocalEssence on their fall concert featuring the music of Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn. ALHS Chorale will join high school select choirs from the metro area and the adult singers of VocalEssence on a concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Benson Great Hall on the campus of Bethel University.
This group is available for holiday performances and some spring performances by appointment. They will go on a working retreat in mid-October to Prairie River Camp. Organizations and clubs that wish to have the Chorale perform should call director, Diane Heaney, to schedule the group.