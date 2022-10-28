Allan C. Stensrud, 84, of Albert Lea, formerly of Freeborn, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022, at Thorne Crest Senior Living in Albert Lea with his family by his side.

Allan was born May 15, 1938, in Albert Lea, to Richard Sr. and Ethel (Wille) Stensrud. Al graduated from Freeborn High School in 1956. After serving in the United States Army National Guard, he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics at the University of Minnesota. Al was united in marriage to JoAnn Hinkley on December 5, 1959, at the Congregational Church in Freeborn. The couple shared 62 years of marriage.

Al was a proud Freeborn community member for many years and served on the city council. He was also an active member of Open Doors United Methodist Church in Wells. He and JoAnn founded ADA Enterprises, Inc. in 1974, and enjoyed working together to grow their business. Al liked traveling but, he enjoyed spending time with his family most of all.

Left to cherish Al’s memory are his wife, JoAnn; daughter Cari (Kevin) Stenzel, Freeborn; son, Tom (Jennifer) Stensrud, Albert Lea; six grandchildren, Megan (David) Konz, Jacob (Marja) Stenzel, Amy (Grant) Determan, Julia (Job) Nyangacha, Emma (Sara) Stensrud, and Olivia Stensrud; eight great-grandchildren, Noah Konz, Charlotte, Adelynn, Lillian, and Eloise Stenzel, and Patrick, Katie, and Aaron Determan; two brothers, Richard Jr. (Maggie Robinson) and Robert (Ann) Stensrud; several nieces and nephews; his ADA family; and many friends. The family is so thankful for the loving care given to him by the care teams at Thorne Crest and St. Croix Hospice.

Allan is preceded in death by his parents Richard Sr. and Ethel Stensrud, his in-laws, Floyd and Doris Hinkley, and two great-grandsons, Matthew and Simon Konz.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30AM on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Open Doors United Methodist Church in Wells. The family will receive friends at a visitation to be held from 4PM-6PM on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation in Albert Lea. Inurnment will be held in Freeborn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Freeborn Cemetery, St. Croix Hospice, Open Doors United Methodist Church, the MS Society, or the charity of your choice.