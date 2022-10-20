PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

Certificate of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes,

Chapter 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME:

Austin Congregational UCC

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF

BUSINESS:

1910 3rd Ave NW

Austin MN 55912 USA

NAMEHOLDER(S):

Name:

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF THE UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST OF AUSTIN, MINNESOTA

ADDRESS:

1910 3rd Ave NW

Austin MN 55912 USA

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY:

Steven T. Rizzi, Jr.

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL

NOTICES:

Church@AustinCongoUCC.org

Austin Daily Herald:

Oct. 19 and 22, 2022

AN/ACUCC