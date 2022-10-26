Arcadian Bank recognized as Blue Zones Worksite

Arcadian Bank in Albert Lea celebrated its certification as a Blue Zones Worksite Friday with a ribbon-cutting and facility tour. Arcadian joins 23 other employers in Albert Lea with this certification, meaning they have made changes and implemented initiatives to improve the health of their employees and customers.

“The goals of the Blue Zones Project align well with the culture at Arcadian Bank,” said Mark Heinemann, president of Arcadian Bank. “Happy, healthy and fulfilled long-term employees are key to our success, so it is wonderful to have the validation this designation provides.”

Arcadian Bank played an instrumental role in the original Blue Zones pilot project, which resulted in Albert Lea being the first Blue Zones-certified community in the United States, according to a press release.

“Employers and their worksites continue to champion the Blue Zones Project and are playing a leading role in bringing increased overall well-being to Albert Lea and the surrounding areas,” said Shari Sprague, director of the Albert Lea—Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce. “Business leaders are in a powerful position to dramatically improve employees’ well-being and through that overall community well-being. We thank Arcadian Bank for their leadership and outstanding commitment to the well-being of the Albert Lea-Freeborn County workforce and our residents and congratulate them on this achievement.”

The city of Albert Lea continues to implement Blue Zones strategies community-wide. Learn more on the Blue Zones website: www.bluezones.com/community/#section-3. For more information about how to become a Blue Zones Worksite, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 507-373-3938.