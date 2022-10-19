Ask a Trooper: Can tires stick out from fenders on vehicles?

Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Submitted

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question: How far can tires stick out from fenders on road worthy vehicles? My son put big fancy tires on his truck and says they are fine but I thought there was a limit?

Troy Christianson

Answer: Minnesota law states that all passenger vehicles shall have fenders, or other devices, that are designed to prevent, as far as practicable, water, dirt or other material being thrown up and to the rear by the wheels of the vehicle. 

Email newsletter signup

For the tires sticking outside of the fenders the vehicle would need to be equipped with fender flares. The fender flares would need to match the width of the tires sticking out. 

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us. 

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.

More Opinion

Editorial Roundup: Minnesotans vote because the election system works

Al Batt: A Bigfoot saw me but nobody believes him

My Point of View: Voters, study the candidates 

Sarah Stultz: Do what you can to learn about candidates

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials