Chamber announces candidate forums

Published 1:47 pm Thursday, October 6, 2022

By Submitted

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs  Committee on Thursday announced candidate forums for city, county, school board and legislative candidates. 

Mike Woitas of KATE radio, will be the moderator. The forums will be on October 17, 18, 19, starting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. The forum will be live each night on KATE radio and on the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of  Commerce Facebook page.  

The schedule is as follows: 

Oct. 17

Freeborn County Commissioner District 1: Brad Edwin and Julie Ackland

Freeborn County Commissioner District 2: Dawn Kaasa and Scott Woitas

Freeborn County Commissioner District 5: Ted Herman and Nicole Eckstrom

Freeborn County sheriff: Ryan Shea and Jeffrey Strom 

Minnesota State Senate District 23: Gene Dornink and Brandon Lawhead 

Minnesota House of Representatives District 23A: Peggy Bennett and Mary  Hinnenkamp

 

Oct. 18

District 241 school board

Chris Seedorf 

Dave Klatt 

Davy Villareal 

Gary Lerud 

Gary Schindler  

Jane Kepple Johnson 

Kaitlyn McColley 

Kasey Wolters 

Kim Nelson 

Ryan Quigley 

Shannon Cox 

 

Oct. 19

Albert Lea City Council Ward 1: Rachel Christensen and Nicholas Nesse

Albert Lea City Council Ward 2: Larry Baker and Brian Beasely 

Albert Lea City Council Ward 4: Reid Olson and Sherri Rasmussen 

Albert Lea City Council Ward 6: Brian “BJ” Anderson and Nick Ronnenberg

Albert Lea City Mayor: Ryon McCamish and Rich Murray 

Candidates will be allowed: 

• 1-2 minutes each for opening statements 

2-minute responses for each question 

1-2 minutes each for closing comments 

These forums are open to the public. The public is encouraged to participate;  however, no questions will be taken the night of the forum. The public is encouraged to participate by submitting their questions to the chamber, in advance of the event, via email to director@albertlea.org or through Facebook at alfcchamber. For details or  questions, contact the chamber at 507-373-3938. 

