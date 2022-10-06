Chamber announces candidate forums

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday announced candidate forums for city, county, school board and legislative candidates.

Mike Woitas of KATE radio, will be the moderator. The forums will be on October 17, 18, 19, starting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. The forum will be live each night on KATE radio and on the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

The schedule is as follows:

Oct. 17

Freeborn County Commissioner District 1: Brad Edwin and Julie Ackland

Freeborn County Commissioner District 2: Dawn Kaasa and Scott Woitas

Freeborn County Commissioner District 5: Ted Herman and Nicole Eckstrom

Freeborn County sheriff: Ryan Shea and Jeffrey Strom

Minnesota State Senate District 23: Gene Dornink and Brandon Lawhead

Minnesota House of Representatives District 23A: Peggy Bennett and Mary Hinnenkamp

Oct. 18

District 241 school board

Chris Seedorf

Dave Klatt

Davy Villareal

Gary Lerud

Gary Schindler

Jane Kepple Johnson

Kaitlyn McColley

Kasey Wolters

Kim Nelson

Ryan Quigley

Shannon Cox

Oct. 19

Albert Lea City Council Ward 1: Rachel Christensen and Nicholas Nesse

Albert Lea City Council Ward 2: Larry Baker and Brian Beasely

Albert Lea City Council Ward 4: Reid Olson and Sherri Rasmussen

Albert Lea City Council Ward 6: Brian “BJ” Anderson and Nick Ronnenberg

Albert Lea City Mayor: Ryon McCamish and Rich Murray

Candidates will be allowed:

• 1-2 minutes each for opening statements

• 2-minute responses for each question

• 1-2 minutes each for closing comments

These forums are open to the public. The public is encouraged to participate; however, no questions will be taken the night of the forum. The public is encouraged to participate by submitting their questions to the chamber, in advance of the event, via email to director@albertlea.org or through Facebook at alfcchamber. For details or questions, contact the chamber at 507-373-3938.