Chamber announces candidate forums
Published 1:47 pm Thursday, October 6, 2022
The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday announced candidate forums for city, county, school board and legislative candidates.
Mike Woitas of KATE radio, will be the moderator. The forums will be on October 17, 18, 19, starting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. The forum will be live each night on KATE radio and on the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
The schedule is as follows:
Oct. 17
Freeborn County Commissioner District 1: Brad Edwin and Julie Ackland
Freeborn County Commissioner District 2: Dawn Kaasa and Scott Woitas
Freeborn County Commissioner District 5: Ted Herman and Nicole Eckstrom
Freeborn County sheriff: Ryan Shea and Jeffrey Strom
Minnesota State Senate District 23: Gene Dornink and Brandon Lawhead
Minnesota House of Representatives District 23A: Peggy Bennett and Mary Hinnenkamp
Oct. 18
District 241 school board
Chris Seedorf
Dave Klatt
Davy Villareal
Gary Lerud
Gary Schindler
Jane Kepple Johnson
Kaitlyn McColley
Kasey Wolters
Kim Nelson
Ryan Quigley
Shannon Cox
Oct. 19
Albert Lea City Council Ward 1: Rachel Christensen and Nicholas Nesse
Albert Lea City Council Ward 2: Larry Baker and Brian Beasely
Albert Lea City Council Ward 4: Reid Olson and Sherri Rasmussen
Albert Lea City Council Ward 6: Brian “BJ” Anderson and Nick Ronnenberg
Albert Lea City Mayor: Ryon McCamish and Rich Murray
Candidates will be allowed:
• 1-2 minutes each for opening statements
• 2-minute responses for each question
• 1-2 minutes each for closing comments
These forums are open to the public. The public is encouraged to participate; however, no questions will be taken the night of the forum. The public is encouraged to participate by submitting their questions to the chamber, in advance of the event, via email to director@albertlea.org or through Facebook at alfcchamber. For details or questions, contact the chamber at 507-373-3938.