Chamber names Businesses of the Year in annual ceremony

Cargill Foods was named Large Business of the Year in the annual Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce annual banquet Thursday at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club.

Home Federal Savings Bank, with their 12 active employees, was named Small Business of the Year. Good Steward Consulting — which was named Small Business of the Year in 2017 — was Medium Business of the Year.

It was the first year in the last two years for the event to be held in-person after being conducted virtually because of the pandemic.

The event started by honoring retiring chamber members, including former Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent Mike Funk, Ryan Langemeier from Riverland Community College, Heather Lee from Country Inn & Suites, Kevin Miland from Mrs. Gerry’s and the past chair of the board, Mike Chandler from Renewable Energy Group.

“We want to thank you guys for everything that you’ve done in the years that you’ve served on the chamber,” said Beau Hartman, retiring chamber board president.

The chamber also recognized incoming members, including John Double from Albert Lea Community Education, Janelle Koepke from Riverland Community College, Greg Thomas from Innovance and Lou-Rich and Lisa Christensen from Mrs. Gerry’s.

Gary Schindler is the new 1st Chair of the Chamber Foundation, while his co-chair will be Noelle Hagen from Albert Lea Economic Development.

Kim Nelson, Kathy Woodside and Catherine Buboltz will be leaving, and Cathy Malakowsky is joining the board.

Sandy Jensen was named Ambassador of the Year for a second straight year.

“This is the first time this has ever happened in the history of the Ambassadors,” Chamber Executive Director Shari Sprague said. “The Ambassadors set their own guidelines or bylaws or whatever you’d like to call them. And so they decided how to choose Ambassador of the Year.”

The award was based on whoever attended the most chamber activities.

Sarah Stultz was selected Volunteer of the Year for her work with the all-inclusive playground.

Stultz participates in Noon Kiwanis, serves on the Salvation Army board and is active on her church council. She also played a key role in the splash pad.

“She does so much for the community and is always busy recognizing other people, so we really wanted to recognize her,” Sprague said. “The board was unanimous in this decision.”