Choirs and orchestra combine for first concert

The Albert Lea High School vocal and orchestra students and staff invite you to attend the first concert of the year on Monday at the high school. There will be two concerts to accommodate the traditionally large crowd.

The first concert will begin at 7 p.m., featuring the Tiger Orchestra, Tiger Choir and Celebr8 Choirs. The Tiger Orchestra will be performing “Zombie Tango.” The choirs will perform in several styles and languages.

The second concert will begin at 8 p.m. and the Symphony Orchestra, Varsity Choir and Concert Choirs will perform. The Symphony Orchestra will be performing Yorkshire Ballad and The Moldau. The choirs will perform several folksongs, “Verlei uns Frieden” by Mendelssohn, “The Gift to be Simple,” and “Can We Sing the Darkness” by Kyle Pederson. The orchestra and choir will combine to perform “Home,” made popular by Sleeping at Last.

The choirs are conducted by Mary Bissen and Diane Heaney and the orchestras by Rebekah Crissinger. This year admission to music concerts are free to all. Come and enjoy the music and encourage the young musicians in their hard work.