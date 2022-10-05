Albert Lea city attorney leaving position

Albert Lea City Attorney Kelly Martinez has resigned from her position, and her last official day with the city will be Oct. 14, Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg said.

Martinez has worked as city attorney since 2017.

Before her time with the city, Martinez worked in private practice and as a 3rd Judicial District public defender.

Rigg said he could not comment on the nature of Martinez’s departure or her plans post-employment with the city.

He said the city is in the process of assigning case loads and future cases to various law offices so the council has the opportunity to evaluate the benefit and likely success of hiring an attorney directly over contracting with firms for services.

He said more is expected to be discussed soon.

An email to Martinez about her future plans was not returned.