Community naloxone training event Friday

Published 8:59 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Submitted

Grace Christian Church will host a community naloxone training session at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the church, 501 W. College St. 

Naloxone is an FDA-approved medication used for the emergency treatment of suspected opioid overdose. 

People interested in attending should RSVP on the Grace Christian Church Facebook event page or by contacting the Rev. George Marin at 507-473-0376.

People attending should come into the church through the front entrance.

