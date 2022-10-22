Connections Academy recognizes area student

Lawrence Michaud of Clarks Grove was recently named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s (MNCA) Students of the Month in recognition of his achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.

Lawrence, a seventh grader at the public online school, was nominated by his teacher because of his hard work and outstanding approach to his lessons. As a Student of the Month, Lawrence will receive a certificate of achievement and be profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy student newsletter and the school’s social media platforms.

“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Brad Swanson, school leader at Minnesota Connections Academy. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve.”

Lawrence came to Minnesota Connections Academy in 2021 in search of another academic option during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to his mother, Jennifer Michaud, the transition to the virtual classroom was good and they really appreciate how the students are supported by the staff.

“Lawrence enjoys learning and likes working with his teachers,” she said.

At Minnesota Connections Academy students receive an online education that is tailored to their individual needs. The combination of state-certified teachers, a proven curriculum focused on both academics and social-emotional learning, and a nurturing, safe academic environment prepares students to thrive in a changing world.