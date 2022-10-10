Corn dryer reported on fire and other reports
Published 2:29 pm Monday, October 10, 2022
A corn dryer fire was reported at 4:10 a.m. Friday at 82329 290th St. in Hollandale.
Vehicle reported damaged
Police received a report at 11:58 a.m. Friday of a vehicle that was keyed and had its tires slashed at 220 E. Second St.
Damage reported to garage
Damage was reported to a garage at 4:43 p.m. Friday at 501 E. Eighth St. A side door was kicked in and windows broken out.
Thefts reported
Police cited Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 29, for theft after receiving a report of items stolen at 12:18 p.m. Friday at 201 W. Main St.
A bike was reported stolen at 2:07 p.m. Sunday at 714 Main St. in Emmons.
Police received a report at 7:30 p.m. Sunday of a money box that was stolen from a pumpkin stand at First Street Southwest and Highway 65 in Glenville.
A robotic lawn mower was reported taken at 5:45 p.m. Friday at 1722 Canary Drive.
A 7-foot-tall windmill was reported taken from the back of a house at 10:50 a.m. Saturday at 2248 S.E. Marshall St.
Storage unit broken into
A storage unit was reported broken into at 3:11 p.m. Saturday at 301 Rezin Ave. The break-in occurred between Thursday night and Saturday morning.
Window smashed out of car
Police received a report at 1:13 p.m. Saturday of a person who smashed out a car window at 1201 Southview Lane.