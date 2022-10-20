Council, mayor candidates share vision for city

Jobs, economic development, priorities and even snow removal took center stage Wednesday evening during the last of three candidate forums sponsored by the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce at City Hall.

The forum included candidates for Albert Lea mayor and Albert Lea City Council with questions read by Mike Woitas of KATE Radio. Questions were also submitted to the chamber by people in the community.

First Ward Councilor Rich Murray, who has lived in Albert Lea for 40 years and is running for mayor, said he is ready to hit the ground running and said his prior service to the community has helped prepare him to be the city’s next mayor.

“I want to see the community grow,” Murray said. “I want to see it prosper.”

He said the only thing on his agenda is to see each person in the community be successful.

His opponent, Ryon McCamish, a 36-year-old stay-at-home-dad and part-time web developer, said he waned to give the young generation a voice and help modernize Albert Lea. He said he wanted to bring in some new, fresh ideas to keep young kids in the community and help bring college students and young families back to the city.

When asked whether they would prefer a park or parking lot in the area where two buildings were recently taken down on the 300 block of South Broadway, McCamish said he wanted something unique there, such as art or fountains and for it to be a space where people could unwind and gather.

Murray talked about economic development — including apartment buildings with businesses on the first floors. He said the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency is putting together a real estate fund that people can invest into and use toward helping the community grow. This project could be an opportunity that these investors could help and said he didn’t want to see it done with city dollars.

McCamish said he would put a stop to anyone putting pressure on city department heads to keep business out of Albert Lea if that is occurring and said if someone wants to bring a business to the community, they should be welcoming them.

He would support grants to encourage small business in the community or things like tax abatement.

“It gets harder and harder every year it seems like, and we need to do something,” McCamish said.

Murray said of his time in government — including both in the state Legislature and on the council — he has never heard one person who has said not to bring a business to town.

“We will talk to every single person that has a business idea,” he said, noting that every new business in the community can add jobs.

He said he will listen to every idea that comes before them and if it’s a good idea do their best to make sure that person does business in Albert Lea.

Murray said he and Phillip Johnson, executive director of the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency, have been going out visiting small businesses and talking to them about how the city and ALEDA can help them succeed. He talked about opportunities available for loans, loan forgiveness for creating jobs and even helping with training or giving ideas on hiring people.

When asked about he role of mayor, Murray said he thought the role was for that person to be a cheerleader for the city and to promote Albert Lea as one of the best places in southern Minnesota to live. He said the mayor should get out and speak to businesses and citizens, attend community events and essentially “beat the drum” that Albert Lea is the place to be. He said there are jobs in he community, here is a good cost of living, good fire and police departments and a good school system.

McCamish said he agreed with Murray about the role of the mayor.

“The mayor is the face of Albert Lea no matter what happens,” he said.

He said the mayor should be out talking to people in the community, whether at events or at community meetings like ones former Assistant City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos used to set up. The mayor should also be focused on overall quality of life for the city and making sure the council and staff are doing their jobs.

Regarding their ideas for the Blazing Star Landing, McCamish said he would support an events center, shopping and some type of waterfront business to rent boats, while Murray said there have been good ideas for the space but the current holdup is the contaminated soils. All the soils will need remediation, which he estimated at $10 million more. That will take help from the state and city to come up with a financial plan.

Regarding going to odd/even parking after snow events, both men said they would prefer to stay with the city’s current way of snow removal and not to fix something that isn’t broken.

Ward 2

Incumbent Ward 2 Councilor Larry Baker, 65, whose background is in the building industry, said he is a lifelong resident of the city and said he has gained more passion for the city and met a lot of wonderful people during his time in office.

His opponent, Brian Beasley, grew up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and moved to the area seven years ago. He started as a commercial electrician, worked for a city in New York for nine years, including as director of public works, and currently works as director of facilities for Austin Public Schools. He talked about his experience writing grants and saving millions for the entities he has worked for and said he has experience with collaborating. He hopes to create a new action plan and a new chapter for the city.

When asked what the top issues were for constituents outside of taxes, Beasley said he thinks communication is a concern, whether it is getting back to residents, setting up times to meet or the need to offer more community forums.

“We have to do a better job communicating with our residents about what the needs are,” he said.

He also asked about putting up a nostalgic sign to tell about events happening.

Baker said residents want communication and to be able to speak with someone personally. He said he has taken text messages and phone calls at all times of the day to speak with people who reach out to him.

Baker said he thinks Albert Lea is on the right track and that culture within city staff has improved in the last five or six years. He attributed that not only to the council but to leadership throughout the community. He noted, however, there were some areas within the city that needed to be worked on and said there have been talks about these among the council.

Regarding how the city could share expenses with Freeborn County, Baker talked about the potential to possibly share services with the Freeborn County Attorney’s Office after the recent resignation of the city attorney, as well as partnering with other firms.

He also talked about the partnership with Freeborn County to develop the former Union Pacific line from Albert Lea to Hartland.

Beasley said he thought there needed to be a review of the city and county’s equipment and see if there was duplication.

When asked about what to put in between the two downtown buildings that were demolished, Baker said the current plan is to put a small park or green space with some parking in he back, though that area has been deemed a redevelopment area.

Beasley questioned putting a park in the middle of empty buildings and said he thought the city should think outside of the box and come up with more options, including bringing in more attraction downtown, such as art.

Beasley said he was not in favor of the city switching to an odd-even system for snow removal and said he had experience previously with that approach. He said it caused issues with people who didn’t have good parking or who had multiple cars, and that a ticketing would add more costs on to people already dealing with inflation.

Baker said the council had previously done studies on the issue and noted that some of the cities that staff looked at wanted to go to the way Albert Lea does it, actually noting that the city can get the streets cleaned a day earlier in its current method.

Check back later today for more from wards 4 and 6.