Couple celebrates 73rd annivesary

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Submitted

Arnold and Elna Sexe celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on Sunday. They are residents at Hidden Creek Estates. Provided

More News

8 school board candidates face off in forum

5 things to do this week: Bingo, village cleanup, haunted house and more

Minnesota Department of Agriculture offers tips for anhydrous safety

St. Casimir’s tours department for Fire Prevention Week

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials