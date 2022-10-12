Court dispositions: June 20-June 28, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

June 20

Cody Scott Hanna, 39, 826 S. Fourth Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Benita Velez, 33, 118 Front St. SE, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75.

Jordan Faye Johnson, 35, 110 Fourth St., Lyle. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75.

Tramale Traymond Pitchford, 21, 24248 534th Ave., Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

June 21

Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 28, 1034 S. Broadway, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Christopher Terrill Thomas, 38, 30 Third St., Twin Lakes. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Mateo Pedro Dionicio, 24, 652 Orange St., Elgin, IL. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Adam Jeremiah Holm, 25, 1063 Wilson Ave., Saint Paul. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 80 served. Fees $130.

Nathanial Alan Meyer, 30, 1311 6th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Timothy Allen Banister, 26, Stratford, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $280.

Erica Lyne Gaysue, 23, 5910 Covington Ln., Minnetonka, MI. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

Jermaine Damar Hall, 22, 2512 W. Main St., Rochester. Traffic – speeding 101/70. Fees $380. Count 2: Drugs – marijuana in motor vehicle greater than 1.4 grams. Fees $150. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Juan Carlos Lazaro-Merino, 36, 2508 Bayview South Knl., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 84/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Henry Amilcar Lopez Martinez, 36, 12334 Antoine Dr., Houston, TX. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

June 22

Jared Alan Anderson Olson, 27, 1602 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – gross misdemeanor. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – open container in motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 3: Unlawful use of unregistered vehicle plates. Dismissed.

Dajuan Tru Abrego, 19, 911 S. Newton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Marijuana in motor vehicle less than 1.4 grams. $50.

Heather Rae Beckius, 44, 121 W. Hawthorne St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Matthew Charles Calmes, 24, 7720 Fourth Ave. S., Richfield. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Expired registration. Fees $30.

Charles William Gray, 72, 1 N. Jamestown Way, Aurora, CO. Count 1: Traffic – wrong class – no endorsement. Fees $180.

Jose Enrique Valazquez Quintero, 24, 9201 Nicollet Ave. S., Bloomington. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 80/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Bradley Kent Arends, 63, 217 South Lane, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – failure to yield to vehicle/pedestrian. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – failure to stop for traffic control signal. $50.

Cory Wayne Doyle, 30, 2205 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Spencer Adam Ewards, 32, Woden, IA. Count 1: Receiving stolen property. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $230.

Ashley Marie White, 33, Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 17 months. Fees $130. Count 2: Drugs – fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 3: Drugs – misdemeanor unlawful possession of hypodermic syringe or needle. Dismissed.

Cory Craig Bailey, 39, Geneva. 8/26/21 offense. Count 1: Stalking – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 18 months. Concurrent with other cases. 10/27/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months. Fees $205. 9/19/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months.

Lee Thomas Huston, 31, 335 First Ave. SW, Wells. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver who is no owner must later produce proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Christa Marie Ryan, 33, 109 Aspen Ave. N., New Richland. Count 1: Traffic – duty to drive with due care – speed greater than reasonable. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $29,450. Fees $380.

June 24

Ulises Ojeda Vargas, 35, 422 Euclid Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – child passenger restraint system not equipped and installed. Fees $50. Count 3: Traffic – child passenger restraint system not equipped and installed. Fees $50.

Jose Coyomani, 49, 830 Newton Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – expiration of drivers license – over 21. Fees $180.

Paco Arreola Lozada, 57, 8500 Elliot Ave. S, Bloomington. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 79/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Alan Blake Cloutier, 44, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Amber Dawn Keasling, 35, 9356 Lake St., West Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 95/70. Fees $220.

June 27

Marco Antonio Alquicira, 50, 217 Charlotte Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Crescencio Fransisco Alvarez-Rosas, 40, 310 W. Third St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – unauthorized use of a parking certificate for physically disabled. Fees $580. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Timothy Brian Mann, 47, 2004 E. Main St., Albert Lea. 7/9/19 offense. Count 1: Prostitution – engage in a public place – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 335 days. Serve as work release. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,580. Consecutive with other cases. Local confinement for 23 days, credit for two days served. Count 2: Prostitution – hire or agree to hire in a public place – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. 5/29/19 offense. Count 1: Attempted fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 150 days. Serve as work release. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $980. Local confinement for 23 days, credit for two days served. Count 2: Prostitution. Dismissed.

Javen Juan Moreno, 20, 607 Edgewood Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $46.22. Fees $75. Diversion program for one year.

Dylan James Kroupa, 29, 716 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Dane Adam Sorensen, 34, 78467 Co. Rd. 46, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $200.

Dalton Joshua VonHagen, 22, 728 Larimore Cir., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony possession of child pornography. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for six days, credit for six days served. Fees $130. Count 2: Felony possession of child pornography. Dismissed. Count 3: Felony possession of child pornography. Dismissed. Count 4: Felony possession of child pornography. Dismissed. Count 5: Felony possession of child pornography. Dismissed. Count 6: Felony possession of child pornography. Dismissed. Count 7: Felony possession of child pornography. Dismissed. Count 8: Felony possession of child pornography. Dismissed. Count 9: Felony possession of child pornography. Dismissed. Count 10: Felony possession of child pornography. Dismissed. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for six days, credit for six days served. Fees $130.

Michael Alexander McLean, 31, 45 Indian Hills Dr., Circle Pines. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $205.

June 28

Tyler David Paulson, 29, 504 12 Ave.NE, Kasson. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Supervised probation for six months.

Ariana Morales Lopez, 31, 906 St. Peter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Mohammad Ahmed Zubair, 33, 15858 Grand Plaza, Omaha. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Kenneth Michael Thiel, 41, 1823 13th Ave., Friendship, WI. Count 1: Traffic – speed excess speed in work zone 68/55. Fees $380.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.