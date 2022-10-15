Court dispositions: June 29, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

June 29

Jamin Marc Blouin, 19, 66948 180th St., Conger. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Fees $180.

John Robert Costanzo, 37, 24321 Pierce Path, East Bethel. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 35 days, credit for 35 days served. Fees $155.

Tyler John Erickson, 20, 6724 Narcissus Lane N., Maple Grove. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Marissa Lopez-Lazaro, 32, 1002 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

John Edward Malakowsky, 54, 1209 Virginia Place, Albert Lea. Count 1: Misdemeanor discharge of firearms. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $390.

Jorge Alexis Melero, 24, 340 William St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 46/30. Fees $60.

Armando Alejandro Rojas, 30, 321 W. College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Violation of an order for protection – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 355 days, credit for four days served. Can serve the remaining six days on home monitoring. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $655.

Grady Gage Studier, 22, 1904 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement for seven days, credit for seven days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $75. Sentence to service for ten days. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by means other than a motor vehicle – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Holly Beth Tovar, 44, 114 8th Ave. N, Albert Lea. Count 1: Obstruct legal process – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $310.

Steven Craig O’Neil, 55, 39794 608th St., Zumbro Falls. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75.