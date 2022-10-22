Court dispositions: June 30, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

June 30

Peirre Anthony Curtis, 20, 6016 83 Parkway N., Brooklyn Park. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Mathew Ryan Estes, 35, 420 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Third-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim between 13-15 – defendant greater than 24 months older – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Third-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim between 13-15 – defendant greater than 24 months older – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 36 months, stay for 15 years, Supervised probation for 15 years. Local confinement for 365 days, credit for six days served. Fees $130. Count 3: Third-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim between 13-15 – defendant greater than 24 months older – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 48 months, stay for 15 years, Supervised probation for 15 years. Local confinement for 365 days, credit for six days served. Concurrent with other case.

Samantha Marie Haukoos, 32, 1005 Dunham St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Give Peace Officer false name, birthdate or ID Card. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 39 days, credit for 21 days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $390.

Vincente Ramon Martinez, 43, 10975 Allison Way, Inver Grove. Count 1: Criminal sexual conduct – first-degree felony – penetration or contact under 13 – victim under 16 – significant relationship. Dismissed. Count 2: Criminal sexual conduct – second-degree felony – victim under 13 – defendant greater than 36 months older. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 36 months, stay for 25 years. Supervised probation for 25 years. Local confinement for 365 days, credit for 159 days served. Serve as work release. May serve time in another county. Fees $130.

Jacob Joshua McAlister, 44, 61 3rd St., Twin Lakes. Count 1: Misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Count 2: Misdemeanor criminal damage to property. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Unsupervised probation for six months. Fees $280.

Melissa Deon Stultz, 42, 215 McKinley St., Manchester. Count 1: Trespass – return to property within one year – petty misdemeanor. Fees $255.

Alvaro Jimes, 21, 957 Wilburforce St., Houston, TX. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

Angel Lara-Rangel, 20, 411 Maurice Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: 3/31/22 offense. Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – seat belt required. Fees $25. 3/19/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jess Cullian Melton, 33, 14370 MacArthur Trail, Amarillo, TX. Count 1: CMV – use radar detector or operate commercial vehicle equipped with radar detector. Fees $180.

Krystal Kaye Montgomery, 39, 72015 315th St., Hartland. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.