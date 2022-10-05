Court dispositions: June 9-June 15, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

June 9

Tonya Jean Turvey, 41, 303 1st St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Ben Vidal Moreno, 32, 909 Janson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Derek Lee Olson, 34, 32718 State Hwy 13, Hartland. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – second-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 58 months. Fees $130. Count 3: Drugs – possession of cocaine – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Dismissed.

June 10

Bree Ann Tlamka, 26, 416 St. Peter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding – excess speed in temporary posted work zone 40/30. Fees $380.

Timothy John Steven, 38, 510 Saint Peter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Hunting/fishing – take wild animals while license suspended for failure to appear or pay – misdemeanor. Fees $380.

Dietrich Joe Clark-Robinson, 19, 707 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Tien The Do, 39, 1007 5th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $280.

Alexander Julian Martinez Morales, 27, 5605 S. Buckhorn Ave., Cudahy, WI. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 93/70. Fees $220.

June 13

James Joseph Vinton, 39, 11859 800th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety of another – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $130.

June 14

Jason Carnell Stewart, 41, 103 Main St. W., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Christian Allen Aguilera, 24, 275 Morin Rd., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jaeda Schae Bekaert, 19, 1605 24th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 79/55. Fees $220.

Heather Lynn Delong, 34, 7341 74th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. Count 1: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $280.

Zaydia Anahie Duran, 20, 913 9th Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $50.

Elmer Rigoberto Giron Ramirez, 27, 18164 Hwy. 65 NE, Saint Paul. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Geneva Renee Hicks, 19, 1158 Leona Rd., Eden Prairie. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Eric Joseph Neely, 28, 133 S. 94th St., Omaha, NE. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Terrance Paul Pankratz, 59, 13350 Judicial Rd., Burnsville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Anthony Edwin Radke, 37, 719 Alcove St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jairo Jaiver Bonilla Serrano, 31, 2909 SE 14th St., Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Child passenger restraint system – not equipped and installed. Fees $50.

Juan Carlos Vazquez-Lopez, 44, 21911 582nd Ave., Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

June 15

Jose Guadalup Barajas Valadez, 25, 1908 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $130.

Logan Joseph Donovan, 23, 722 10th Ave. SE, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dylan Michael Espinosa, 26, 603 Cherry Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 84 days, credit for six days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees. $380.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.