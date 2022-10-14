Crews working on East Main user trail

The city of Albert Lea provided the following updates on construction projects taking place in the city.

East Main Street

Crews this week completed storm sewer work; installed curbs, gutters and sidewalks east of Garfield Avenue; and installed the rock base for the pavement of the user trail east of St. Peter Avenue. They expect to finish the concrete work, pave the user trail and prepare for the final pavement layer this coming week.

Parking lot at West Main Street and Washington Avenue

The Albert Lea Parks Department completed the plantings in the small green area established at the north end of the project.

Freeborn and Pillsbury avenues

This week the contractor began work on the new sidewalk and plans to install the first pavement layer today.