Dale E. Leland

Dale Edgar Leland, 83, of Burnsville, MN, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2022.

Dale was born on July 16, 1939 to Erma and Edgar Leland in Albert Lea, MN.

In 1967, Dale met Margaret Ball at the Peter Stuyvesant Room in Buffalo, NY. They married later that year.

Dale was predeceased by his wife, his brother, David Leland and his wife Wilma, and his parents. He is survived by his sister Barb Leland, his three daughters, Amy Crary (Kevin), Suzanne Brandenburg (Dan), and Jeanette Dias (Christopher); and four grandchildren, Julia and Victoria Crary, Max Brandenburg, and Madeline Dias.

Visitation was held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville, MN at 10:00AM on October 18, followed by service at 11:00AM. Burial will take place in Bricelyn Cemetery in Bricelyn, MN at noon on October 19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mayo Clinic: https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC.

White Funeral Home, Burnsville 952-894-5080

Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com