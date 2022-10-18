Detour in place to Myre-Big Island State Park from East Main Street

Starting Wednesday East Main Street will be closed between 777th Avenue and Freeborn County Road 38 that goes to Myre-Big Island State Park.

Travelers will need to take the signed detour for about one week: From East Main Street, take Blake Avenue south to S.E. Marshall Street east to County Road 38. To access the park, turn south on County Road 38.

As part of the reconstruction of East Main Street, crews will remove pavement, install underground storm sewer utilities across the street and replace the pavement.

Construction activity is loud, and visibility for equipment operators is limited. Ulland Brothers, contractor for the project, and the city of Albert Lea urge people to slow down, stay out of the construction area and maintain a safe distance from workers.