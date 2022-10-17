Dollar General relocates to new store in Northwood

Dollar General announces its newly-relocated store at 800 Eighth St N in Northwood is now open.

According to a press release, the new store will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience they have come to rely on, just in a different location.

Dollar General stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others.

In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Northwood location includes the company’s new, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.

Through its mission of Serving Others, DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The Northwood store provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $219 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 16.1 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.