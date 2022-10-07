Duplicate bridge winners announced

Duplicate Bridge was played this week at the Senior Center in Austin. Five tables were played on Tuesday and six tables on Wednesday.

Players came from Mason City, Northwood, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin and Blooming Prairie. Winners were the following:

First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Gail Schmidt

Second: Larry Crowe andBill Momsen

Third: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson

Fourth: Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg

Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Wednesdays winners were the following:

First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz from Mason City

Third: Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe

Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fifth/sixth tie: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe