Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 4:09 pm Friday, October 7, 2022
Duplicate Bridge was played this week at the Senior Center in Austin. Five tables were played on Tuesday and six tables on Wednesday.
Players came from Mason City, Northwood, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin and Blooming Prairie. Winners were the following:
- First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Gail Schmidt
- Second: Larry Crowe andBill Momsen
- Third: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson
- Fourth: Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg
- Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Wednesdays winners were the following:
- First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz from Mason City
- Third: Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe
- Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Fifth/sixth tie: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe