Duplicate bridge winners at Senior Center in Austin announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 14, 2022
Players from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood, plus Blooming Prairie gathered en masse this week to play Duplicate Bridge at the Senior Center in Austin. All sessions are played Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 11:30 a.m.
This week’s winners were on Tuesday, with four tables playing:
- First: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- Second tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg
- Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
- Fifth: Jim Fisher and Cal Ripple
Wednesday winners with 13 teams were the following:
- First: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup
- Second: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
- Third: John Leisen and Paul Hanson
- Fourth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Fifth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
- Sixth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan
Email newsletter signup
Home bound players Barb Rofshus and Carolyne Higgins are on the mend and will return to play soon; the group misses them and wishes them well.
Many players greeted a guest Cathy Richardson this week. and lastly we wish Jim Fisher a Happy Birthday on Saturday this week; will sing to him on Tuesday.