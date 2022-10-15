Duplicate bridge winners at Senior Center in Austin announced

Players from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood, plus Blooming Prairie gathered en masse this week to play Duplicate Bridge at the Senior Center in Austin. All sessions are played Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 11:30 a.m.

This week’s winners were on Tuesday, with four tables playing:

First: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Second tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg

Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Fifth: Jim Fisher and Cal Ripple

Wednesday winners with 13 teams were the following:

First: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

Second: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Third: John Leisen and Paul Hanson

Fourth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Fifth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Sixth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Home bound players Barb Rofshus and Carolyne Higgins are on the mend and will return to play soon; the group misses them and wishes them well.

Many players greeted a guest Cathy Richardson this week. and lastly we wish Jim Fisher a Happy Birthday on Saturday this week; will sing to him on Tuesday.