Duplicate bridge winners in Austin announced

Duplicate Bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center, starting at 11:30 a.m. Players come from Mason City, Northwood, Albert Lea, Austin, Rose Creek and Blooming Prairie. Tuesday winners with four tables playing were the following:

First: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Second: Vandy Newman and Jim Fisher

Third: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Wednesday, with 6 1/2 tables playing, winners were the following:

First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fourth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Fifth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Sixth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson