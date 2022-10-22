Duplicate bridge winners in Austin announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 21, 2022
Duplicate Bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center, starting at 11:30 a.m. Players come from Mason City, Northwood, Albert Lea, Austin, Rose Creek and Blooming Prairie. Tuesday winners with four tables playing were the following:
- First: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- Second: Vandy Newman and Jim Fisher
- Third: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
- Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Wednesday, with 6 1/2 tables playing, winners were the following:
- First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Fourth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
- Fifth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan
- Sixth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson