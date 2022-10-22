Duplicate bridge winners in Austin announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 21, 2022

By Submitted

Duplicate Bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center, starting at 11:30 a.m. Players come from Mason City, Northwood, Albert Lea, Austin, Rose Creek and Blooming Prairie. Tuesday winners with four tables playing were the following:

  • First: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
  • Second: Vandy Newman and Jim Fisher
  • Third: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
  • Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Wednesday, with 6 1/2 tables playing, winners were the following:

  • First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
  • Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen
  • Fourth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
  • Fifth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan
  • Sixth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

