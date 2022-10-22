Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To a possible new interchange on Interstate 90 at Bath Road.

It’s still too early to know whether Freeborn County will receive funding to build a new interchange on Interstate 90 at Bath Road, but we are pleased to see the county commissioners come together to support this project.

The county is applying for funding through the Corridors of Commerce program created by the Minnesota Legislature in 2013 to cover the preliminary design, right-of-way acquisition, environmental documentation and final construction for the new interchange. If approved, the interchange could be built in three to five years, according to County Highway Engineer Phil Wacholz.

Email newsletter signup

Commissioners have discussed how the interchange could potentially benefit economic development in that part of the community, making landing surrounding the interstate more attractive for companies seeking easy access to the interstate.

We look forward to seeing whether the county is approved for the project and think it will be of great benefit to the community.

To the candidates who participated in forums sponsored by the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce this week.

Thank you to all of the candidates running for the Albert Lea City Council, Freeborn County Board of Commissioners, Freeborn County sheriff, Albert Lea school board and Minnesota legislative races who participated this week in one of three forums sponsored by the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce.

The forums allowed the candidates to share with the community how they would vote if elected into office and provide more information about their backgrounds.

It also gave those watching or listening to the forums the opportunity to see how the candidates think on their feet and how they might interact if elected to the position.

Overall, we were impressed with many of the candidates and are pleased to see many step forward who have good intentions for the community.

To the Lake Mills boys’ cross country team, who will compete at state next week.

Congratulations to the members of the Lake Mills boys’ cross country team and their coaches, who will advance to the state cross country meet next week for the first time in school history.

The boys finished the state qualifying meet in second place Thursday behind St. Edmond Fort Dodge.

Junior Justin Rygh of Lake Mills placed second in the meet, followed next by freshman Knute Rogne.

We wish you the best as you compete next week, and congratulations on all your hard work to make it thus far.