Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the companies named Businesses of the Year at the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce banquet.

Congratulations to the three businesses that were named Thursday as Businesses of the Year at the annual meeting of the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce.

Cargill was recognized in the large business category, Good Steward Consulting in the medium business category and Home Federal in the small business category.

We appreciate all these businesses do for the community and for being leaders.

To the Albert Lea boys’ cross country team.

Congratulations to the Albert Lea boys’ cross country team, who for the second year in a row will advance to state. The boys won the Section 1AA title Thursday at home at Bancroft Bay Park.

Senior Gavin Hanke led the way for the Tigers, finishing second place with a time of 16:37.05. Also placing in the top 10 was Isaiah McGaffey, who finished in seventh place with a time of 17:23.46.

We congratulate the boys and their coaches for all of their hard work.

Know that the community is rooting for you as you travel to St. Olaf next week to compete at state.

To new cost estimates for the treatment plant.

We all know that prices are rising around us in the grocery store and at the gas pump due to inflation, but those increases became abundantly clear this week when the Albert Lea City Council heard updated cost estimates for the new wastewater treatment plant.

Previously the cost was estimated at about $60 million, but as of Tuesday, the price is now estimated at $72.69 million, and that number could still rise.

Kris Swanson with Bolton & Menk said the cost was directly attributed to inflation.

Echoing Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen at the meeting, we urge residents to reach out to state legislators and the governor’s office about Albert Lea’s need financial help for this project.

Many of the upgrades at the treatment plant are mandated by the state, so it only makes sense that the state support them financially. It is critical for our community’s future to have this support.