PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Estate of Marlene Wedin, aka Marlene R. Wedin, Decedent

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-22-1622

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE

TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 28, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, April 19, 2017, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Brenda Schulz, whose address is 1004 Lexington Green Pines, Cumming GA 30040, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. There will be no in person appearances.

If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 14 October 2022

BY THE COURT

Ross L.

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Daniel L. Lundquist

Frundt, Lundquist & Gustafson, Ltd.

117 W. 5th St., P.O. Box 95

Blue Earth, MN, 56013

Attorney License No: 0348168

Telephone: (507) 526-2177

FAX: (507) 526-4477

Email: dlundquist@flglawfirm.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, 2022

EST/WEDIN, M.