Fall cleanup day Saturday in Albert Lea at the transfer station

The city of Albert Lea will have a fall cleanup day Saturday. Residents may dispose of one load of garbage, yard waste or demolition debris at no charge from 9 a.m. to noon at the City Transfer Station, 2506 Richway Drive.

Disposal of other items will be at reduced or regular rates: Passenger vehicle tires will be $3 each; furniture for $5 per piece; and appliances, sofas and mattresses for $10 each. Tire rims and electronic waste will be regular rates.

Hours at the transfer station have changed with the season, and will be the following through Nov. 30.

Email newsletter signup

Monday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit cityofalbertlea.org/transfer-station/.