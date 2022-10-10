PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of that certain Mortgage dated November 1, 2018, executed by Dylan Bartel, a single person, as Mortgagor, to

Greater Jobs, Incorporated, a nonprofit corporation under the laws of Minnesota, as Mortgagee, filed with the Freeborn County Recorder on December 7, 2018, as Document No. A-535481;

That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; and that the mortgagee or assignee has elected to declare the entire sum secured by the note and mortgage to be immediately due and payable as provided in the note and mortgage;

That the original or maximum principal amount secured by the mortgage was Fifty-Six Thousand and No/100 DOLLARS ($56,000.00);

That there is due and claimed to be due on the mortgage, including interest to date hereof, the sum of Forty-Eight Thousand One Hundred Two and 89/100 DOLLARS ($48,102.89);

And that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, said mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in the County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota,described as follows, to-wit:

The West 44 feet of Lot 21, all of Lot 22, and the East 6 feet of

Lot 23, all in Block 4, of Morin’s Addition to the City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Minnesota. The real property’s street address is: 313 Main Street West, Albert Lea, MN 56007

The real property’s identification number is: 34-007-1320.

will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on the 27th day of October, 2022, at

10:00 o’clock a.m., in the lobby of the Freeborn County, Minnesota, Sheriff’s Office located at

411 Broadway Avenue South, in the City of Albert Lea in said county and state, to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage on said premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law, subject to redemption by the mortgagor, his personal representative or assigns within six (6) months from date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner- occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on April 27, 2023.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Transaction agent: N/A.

Transaction agent’s Mortgage identification number: N/A.

Mortgage originator: Greater Jobs, Incorporated.

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF

THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

Dated as of the 30th day of

August, 2022.

Greater Jobs, Incorporated, Mortgagee

/s/ Michael S. Dove

Michael S. Dove #214310

GISLASON & HUNTER LLP

2700 South Broadway

P. O. Box 458

New Ulm, MN 56073-0458

Phone: 507-354-3111

Fax: 507-354-8447

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Albert Lea Tribune: Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24, Oct. 1 and 8, 2022

FC/BARTEL