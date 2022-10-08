Forman, running unopposed, proud of work thus far on county board

Albert Lean John Forman is looking forward to two more years on the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners.

Forman, who was elected in 2020 as the 3rd District commissioner, is running unopposed in the November general election, allowing him to finish out the term that was cut short due to redistricting in the county following the census.

His district previously included both Wards 4 and 5 in Albert Lea, along with Albert Lea Township, but with redistricting now includes only Ward 5 in Albert Lea, along with Geneva, Riceland, Newry and Moscow townships, the cities of Geneva and Hollandale, and portions of Albert Lea and Bancroft townships.

Forman said even though he is running unopposed, he has been trying to get out and meet some of the residents particularly in the new parts of the district, who may not have known him well before.

Forman, originally from Iowa, moved to Albert Lea in eighth grade and graduated from Albert Lea High School before attending Mankato State and graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in business.

He spent all of his working years at Weyerhaeuser and then Alamco Wood Products, retiring as CEO in 2014.

In the almost two years he has been on the board thus far, he said he is proud to have been a part of the Freeborn County buildings getting updated and noted the importance of having quality buildings.

He said he has been getting to know staff and has recognized the great employees the county has.

The county will soon be getting a new administrator, and the board is expected to go through the interview process in November.

He said his experience in various levels of management, including upper management, are helpful as a commissioner — the board manages the administrator and the administrator manages the day-to-day operations of the county.

His experience has also helped him understanding facilities, safety and environmental issues that come up.

Forman said his goals for the next two years include getting the new county administrator up and running and finishing projects that have already started, including the one currently underway at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds.

He is also pushing to get a new interchange on Interstate 90 at the Bath Road.

He said he is proud of the work the board has done financially and that the county was able to get the bond for the building improvements before the interest rates shot up. With the bonds coming off for the construction of the courthouse, the payment will actually be less than it was previously, he said.

Forman and his wife, Lioba, have three grown children and five grandchildren.

This year he is also president of the Albert Lea Rotary Club. He serves as a trustee for St. Theodore Catholic Church and is a past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus.