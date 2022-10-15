Guest column: Manufacturing growing fast in Minnesota; opportunities are up

Guest column by Kim Nelson

One of the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce’s committees is the Chamber Business Education Collaborative (CBEC). As introduced in August, the CBEC will be sharing information monthly with readers that will include the career fields within our community, future trends within these industries and information about education, wages and growth within these fields. It is our goal to increase awareness on the amazing career fields and careers right here in our county. We hope to educate the readers on what types of skills and education is needed for those career types in hopes of helping local employers fill vacant positions and strengthening our local workforce.

During the month of October, we are celebrating Manufacturing Month. Schools and communities will highlight the contribution manufacturing makes to our economy this month. Today manufacturing offers high wage, high skill-jobs that create economic opportunity and stability for present day and into the future. Manufacturing is growing fast in Minnesota with an increase in employment opportunities up 11% since 2010. Additionally, 33% of Minnesota jobs are in or supported by manufacturing. More statistics and information on manufacturing can be found at: https://www.enterpriseminnesota.org/manufacturing-in-minnesota/.

Thank you to the following manufacturers that are chamber members: Innovance Inc., Albert Lea Select Foods, Dras Cases, Palleton Pallets LLC, Rofshus Precision Machine Inc., JPW Industries, Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company, Infinite Recycled Technologies, Cargil Turkey and Cooked Meats, Minnesota Corrugated Box Inc., ALAMCO Wood Products LLC, Mrs. Gerry’s Kitchen, Carpenter Company Inc., Ventura Foods, Interstate Molding and Manufacturing Inc., Design Ready Controls, Larson Manufacturing Company, North American Mat Company LLC, and Interstate Packaging Inc. The commitment to our community through their membership to the chamber is important to our viability into the future. We salute them and their manufacturing workforce during Manufacturing Month.

It has been such a great opportunity to share with you a little bit about the work of this committee and our support of manufacturing in the area.

Kim Nelson is a member of the Chamber Business Education Committee.