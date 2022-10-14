Hole-in-one at Green Lea

Published 6:18 pm Friday, October 14, 2022

By Submitted

John Doran, center, aced Hole. 12, par 4, 238 yards with a driver on Oct. 9 at Green Lea Golf Course. He played with Shelley Doran and Kevin Nelson. Provided

