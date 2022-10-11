Hole-in-one reported at Wedgewood Golf Course

Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022

By Submitted

Larry Carroll had a hole in one on Hole No. 17 at Wedgewood Cove with a pitching wedge. Pictured, from left,are his group: Jon Gansen, Carroll, Larry Knutson and Rick Webber. Provided

