Hy-Vee deploys its disaster relief fleet to Florida to help provide meals to emergency responders, residents

Published 12:33 pm Sunday, October 2, 2022

By Submitted

The Hy-Vee Disaster Relief Fleet departs to Florida. Provided

Hy-Vee Inc. on Friday deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations  in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hy-Vee employees departed from the Hy-Vee Fresh  Commissary in Ankeny, Iowa, in several of the company’s response vehicles with supplies and food to assist  with providing up to 1 million meals. 

The fleet that has been dispatched to Florida includes Hy-Vee’s mobile command center, Hy-Vee’s mobile  water system (which includes a tank and pump trailer), two Hy-Vee rapid response pickup trucks and nine Hy-Vee  semis filled with water, ice, snacks, cleaning supplies and protein. 

Hy-Vee’s disaster relief team is working with local emergency responders, food banks and nonprofits to assist  with efforts specifically in Port Charlotte and Bradenton, Florida. The team will also be working with Operation BBQ Relief to help provide up to 1 million meals to those responding to the disaster as well as impacted  residents in Florida. 

Email newsletter signup

The caravan includes 23 Hy-Vee employees who will take part in the company’s 12-day response effort. 

More News

Business makes shift during pandemic, is seeing big results

Owner of canvas company in Albert Lea finds joy in having happy customers

Minnesotans work to locate loved ones, assess damage after Ian

East Main Street taking shape

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials