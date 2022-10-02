Hy-Vee deploys its disaster relief fleet to Florida to help provide meals to emergency responders, residents

Hy-Vee Inc. on Friday deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hy-Vee employees departed from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny, Iowa, in several of the company’s response vehicles with supplies and food to assist with providing up to 1 million meals.

The fleet that has been dispatched to Florida includes Hy-Vee’s mobile command center, Hy-Vee’s mobile water system (which includes a tank and pump trailer), two Hy-Vee rapid response pickup trucks and nine Hy-Vee semis filled with water, ice, snacks, cleaning supplies and protein.

Hy-Vee’s disaster relief team is working with local emergency responders, food banks and nonprofits to assist with efforts specifically in Port Charlotte and Bradenton, Florida. The team will also be working with Operation BBQ Relief to help provide up to 1 million meals to those responding to the disaster as well as impacted residents in Florida.

The caravan includes 23 Hy-Vee employees who will take part in the company’s 12-day response effort.