Jedidiah “Jed” Hove, 44, of Albert Lea, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his home after a yearlong battle with brain cancer. With his family by his side, Jed left this life in the same way that he lived it: quiet and peaceful.

Born on April 24, 1978, he was the beloved son of Kim and Joyce (Holland) Hove, both of Albert Lea. A 1997 graduate of Glenville-Emmons High School, Jed worked as a machine operator at Pratt Industries, formerly Minnesota Corrugated Box, Inc. Strong in his faith, Jed shared his love of Jesus through the example of his life. Jed served with a variety of other churches throughout the Albert Lea community and was a founding member of Hope Church. He found joy in hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and most of all, spending time with family.

In addition to his parents, Kim and Joyce, Jed is survived by two sisters, Kerri Hove, and Nicole (Mark) Yunker; five nieces, four great-nieces, a great-nephew; and several, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jed was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Merrill and Geraldine (Olson) Hove; maternal grandparents, George and Evelyn (Knudson) Holland; two uncles, Gene Hove and Arnold Holland; and two aunts, Gladys Olson and Martha “Marty” Nelson.

Email newsletter signup

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Crossroads Church in Albert Lea with his pastor, Kaleb Hurley officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation to be held one hour prior to the service at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Church, 147 N Broadway Ave, Albert Lea, MN, 56007.