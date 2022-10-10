Jody Nelson

Jody was born on February 10, 1957, to James and Lillian Mitchell.

She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother. She went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her home while surrounded by family as they sang hymns of praise.

As a young girl she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior. Her faith and family were always centermost. This was the foundation in which she faithfully lived her entire life. She loved deeply and sincerely which was evident in everything she did. She met Blain J. Nelson at Waseca Senior High School and after dating four years, and attending Mankato State University they were married on October 7, 1978.

God blessed Jody with exceptional talents, and she used those talents for His glory. Interior and exterior design was where those talents shined. She began designing at Mitchell Furniture (family business) located in the center of Waseca. Jody’s designing touch was witnessed throughout the community in homes, gardens, churches, holiday decorating and special events. For the past 40 years she, along with her husband Blain, were the original house flippers turning houses (too numerous to count) into homes. She loved her gardens. The exterior of her houses were always adorned with the most beautiful flowers and plants. She would spend every chance she had in her garden planting, pruning, and arranging. She loved sitting on her patio watching the birds and enjoying the environment she had created.

Her love of sewing and fashion design led her to open White Lace & Promises (bridal shop) with Robin Nelson (sister-in-law). Jody would sit with her customers as they described their dream wedding dress and then sketch the most beautiful representation of their dress. The brides would remark “That’s exactly what I want!” Those sketches have been used in bridal magazines and pattern books.

A note from Lillian Mitchell, Jody’s mother:

These last 5-months we have spent in Waseca with Jody and Blain made us realize what an incredible family they created, and that Jody married into. To see the tender care of Blain, their three children, and Irene Edgett (life-long friend), and the whole Nelson clan and friends has been a huge blessing. Jody was loved by so many. Blain and Jody’s marriage was a living testament of what wedding vows truly mean; to love, to cherish, for better, for worse, in sickness and in health, till death do us part.

Jody is survived by her Husband of 44 years: Blain J. Nelson of Waseca, MN. Children: Lyric (Jon) Butler and Brock (Karissa) Nelson of Waseca, MN, and Bayli (Michael) Baker of Burnsville, MN. Grandchildren: Braxton Nelson (12), Brayden Butler (11), Kinsley Nelson (9), Easton Baker (7), Brooks Butler (6), Brolin Nelson (6), Payton Baker (5), Lofton Baker (3-mo). Parents: James and Lillian Mitchell of Hollister, MO. Siblings: Jaymie Mitchell (sister) of Hollister, MO, and Cameron (DiAnna) Mitchell (brother) of Fort Smith, AR; Brothers-in-law: Blair (Deanne) Nelson and Blake (Robin) Nelson of Waseca, MN; As close as a sister, care provider and life-long friend Irene (Steve) Edgett of Scottsdale, AZ. Aunt: Sharon Schwartz of Waseca, MN. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the State Street Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service in Waseca. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Celebration of Jody’s Life will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Christ Community Church in Waseca. Interment will be in Woodville Cemetery.

