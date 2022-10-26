John Gonzalez

John F. Gonzalez, 90, of Robbinsdale, formerly of Albert Lea, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Catholic Eldercare Nursing Facility in Minneapolis, with his family by his side.

Born on April 27, 1932, in Albert Lea, he was the youngest son of the late Manuel and Paula (Rubacaba) Gonzalez. Following his graduation from Albert Lea High School, John was united in marriage to Dorothy Helen (Bolinger) Gonzalez at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea. Together the couple shared 64 years of marriage and raised two sons: Greg and Michael.

Skilled with his hands, John was able to build three homes for his family and owned nearly every tool known to man. After relocating to the Minneapolis area, John worked as a Carpenter in the Minneapolis Public School District building installing and maintaining basketball backstops, gym partitions and power bleachers for many years.

Strong in his faith, John was an active member of St. Olaf Catholic Church in Minneapolis and enjoyed, camping, hunting, playing golf and tennis. John’s greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends “trailering” at Hope Oak Knoll campsite in Hope, MN.

Left to cherish John’s memory are his sons, Greg (Deb) Gonzalez of Apple Valley, and Michael (Vickie) Gonzalez of Arden Hills; four grandchildren Mitchell (Soha), Anna, Miranda, and Gabrielle; and three great-grandchildren, Kyra, Cyrus, and Caiden.

In addition to his parents, Manuel and Paula, John is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Bolinger) Gonzalez; brothers, Elias, Peter, Jay and Samuel Gonzalez; and two sisters, Margaret Gulbrandson and Mary Jane Nelson.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea. The family will receive friends at a visitation one hour prior to the mass at the church. Interment will be at St. Theodore Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Open Arms of Minnesota by visiting: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/OpenArmsofMinnesota/donate.html or Catholic Eldercare by visiting: https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/4800bb2c-82c2-4179-a483-21b1341cc5a8