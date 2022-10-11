Heaven gained a beautiful angel, Joyce Embree passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

A memorial service will be held for Joyce on Saturday October 15, 2022, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home at 2 pm. Pastor Kent Otterman will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Joyce Embree was born on June 3, 1941, in Shelly, MN to Earl and Clara (Mjolsness) Schaeffer. She attended and graduated from Albert Lea High School.

Email newsletter signup

Joyce enjoyed the great outdoors. Living in Colorado, allowed her to enjoy camping, taking hikes in the mountains, and even stopping at the streams to pan for gold were among her favorite activities. When she wasn’t outdoors, she could be found painting those scenes. She also enjoyed crocheting blankets and making patchwork quilts. Joyce loved watching her western movies and reading books. But most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, whether that may be playing scrabble or cards.

Joyce was also active in the community. She could be found at Thanksgiving time handing out baskets, or around Christmas time ringing the bell for the Salvation Army. She was also a part or UNICEF and the ASPCA.

Joyce is survived in death by her son Larry (Valarie Smith) Weller, and daughter Debra (Ron Nelson) Tuma. Grandchildren Josh (Alyssa) Weller, Grant (Kayla) Weller, Brynn Weller, Tony Weller, Tyler Weller, Cody (Rhianna), Michael (Kari) Tuma, Shay (Mackenzie) Tuma, Deziree Weller Mackenzie Braun, Fallon Nelson, Sierra Nelson, along with daughter in law Dawn Weller. Great-Grandchildren Jasper Weller, Collins Weller, Zyler Weller, Macklen Weller, Ariya Weller, Emma Weller and Lenix Tuma, along with many nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Clara Schaeffer, sister Lois Ferreri, brother Allen Schaeffer, sister Delores “Dolly” Feeley, sister Lorraine Holleschau. Her first husband Eugene Weller, second husband John Embree, grandson Tayler Weller and her son Bruce Weller.