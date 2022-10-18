Kathryn Vokoun

Kathryn “Kathy” Jean Vokoun, 76, of Albert Lea, MN passed away on October 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11 am at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church in Hartland, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Kathy was born in Minneapolis on January 13, 1946, to Charles and Rhoda (Jean) White. She graduated from Mankato West High School in 1964. Kathy went on to have three kids: Kris, Scott and Heather. They were her pride and joy.

Kathy was married to the love of her life, Merle Vokoun, on December 23, 1992. Together they enjoyed upkeeping their farm, traveling in their motorhome, fishing and anything that allowed them to be outside. Of course, Jackson, their Black Lab, was always tagging along.

All that Kathy ever wanted was to be kind, to give and to help others, and that’s what she devoted her life to. She loved the numerous hours that she got to spend volunteering with Hospice, St. John’s Lutheran Home, the New Richland Area Food Shelf among others.

She enjoyed traveling the world. She visited China, Africa, Russia, Mexico, Canada, and made numerous trips to Europe and within the US with her family. While at home, she enjoyed being a member of Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Eagles. She was also a member of the Albert Lea Women’s Lions Club and was awarded the 2022 Lion of the Year Award.

If you knew Kathy, you knew that she was always willing to play a game or have a campfire. If there was fun to be had, she wanted to be involved. She soaked up every little thing that life had to offer her, and then she shared it. A true angel on Earth.

Kathy had so many special people in her life that it would be impossible to name them all here. She cherished her bingo ladies, Sherry, Regis and Jeanie. She also loved her bonus family Brittani, Jered (Liam, Lincoln, Scarlett), Colton, Alisha (Ezra, Sutton), McKenzie, Desmond and soon to be born, baby Beau.

Kathy is survived by her children, Kris (Trevis) Erickson, Scott (Lori) Melom, Heather (Mario) Encinosa; grandchildren, Brooke Allison, Megan (Mitch) Nielson, Ashley Melom, Zachary Melom, Skylar Melom, Sydney Encinosa, Harper Encinosa, Donavon Martinson; great-grandchild, Riggs Nielson; brothers, Tom (Wendy) White, Chuck (Paula) White, Bill White as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her good friend and neighbor, Matt, her parents, Charles and Jean, and her husband, Merle.

Donations in Kathy’s memory can be made to the following: New Richland Area Food Shelf, Cross of Glory Lutheran Cemetery Fund, or Lakeview Lions of Albert Lea.

Even more important than donations, the family also asks you to perform a random act of kindness in Kathy’s memory.