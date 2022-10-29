Lake Mills boys’ team competes at state

Published 8:02 pm Friday, October 28, 2022

By Submitted

More Sports

Sports Memories: Tigers football team finishes season 4-4 50 yrs. ago

A.L. boys cross country wins section meet, earns second consecutive state berth

Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens

Big Ten boasts some of nation’s top defenses in ’22

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials