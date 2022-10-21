Lake Mills cross country team headed to state for 1st time in school history

The Lake Mills boys' cross country team qualified for the state tournament Thursday after a meet in Manly. Lory Groe/for the Tribune
Junior Justin Rygh of Lake Mills, left, placed second to Newman Catholic's Ryan Kelly during the state qualifying meet Thursday in Manly. Rygh finished with a time of 16:24.6, 1.3 seconds behind Kelly. The state meet will be in Fort Dodge on Friday. Photo courtesy Lory Groe/for the Tribune
Freshman Knute Rogne of Lake Mills placed sixth in the meet with a time of 17:21.4. The Lake Mills team finished the meet in second place with a score of 69 behind St. Edmond Fort Dodge with a score of 56. Photo courtesy Lory Groe