Letter: Celebration needed because of passage of Inflation Reduction Act

The fact Americans are not celebrating in the streets over the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in August is indication of either ignorance or apathy — or both. The fact it is bipartisan should be enough to celebrate as it proves our government is capable of working together on issues most important to the American people. After years of division, this should be enough to celebrate, but there is more! The Inflation Reduction Act is a whopper of legislation and the biggest thing Congress has ever done for climate in the history of mankind! It will reduce the deficit, fight inflation, provide $5 billion to farmers, supports workers, earnestly promotes domestic energy production and manufacturing, lowers prescription drug and healthcare costs, lowers energy costs; creates opportunities for 33 million American small businesses and innovative startups, benefits rural communities, and a whole lot more! While it does a lot, what it won’t do is raise taxes on households with incomes less than $400,000, or unduly burden households with incomes greater than $400,000. It is a win-win for all of us, including future generations! But don’t take my word for it. See for yourself and read the complete document at https://www.congress.gov.The bill was sponsored by Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Joe Manchin (D-WV). It was signed into law by President Biden on Aug. 16, 2022. I’d say it is time for all of us to take our hats off to the 117th Congress and be proud of who we are — The United States of America.

Susan Carlson

Albert Lea