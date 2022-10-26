Letter: How does president have power for college relief plan?

As a parent of two children, I helped with some of their college costs, and they each left after four years with debt that they paid off. I am really frustrated with President Biden’s plan to let them have the government forgive some of their debt. If you are single you can make up to $125,000 and get debit relief, if you are married you can make up to $250,000 and get debt relief. Also as far as I know Congress did not pass a law authorizing this debt relief. It is estimated this will cost 30 billion a year for the next 10 years. So a president can OK 300 billion? I wonder when Congress will take this power away from a president? Also interesting this is right before an election. Buying votes?

Russel Tordoff

Glenville