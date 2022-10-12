Letter: Thank you to Arcadian Bank

On Oct. 7 and 8, Arcadian Bank partnered with the United Methodist Church and the Albert Lea Police Department for the Faith & Blue Weekend. Arcadian Bank brought in a speaker from the Minnesota Department of Commerce to present on scams and fraud. Ninety-seven people were in attendance. Household shredding was also collected at this event. The next morning at United Methodist Church a drive-thru shredding event was hosted. Approximately 40 vehicles dropped off household shredding for disposal.

Thank you to Arcadian Bank and the United Methodist Church for partnering with us on helping to educate and prevent future case of fraud in our community.

Darren Hanson

Deputy Chief of Police

Albert Lea Police Department