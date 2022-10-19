Paid political letter: Vote for Jane Kepple Johnson for school board

I am writing to express my support for Jane Kepple Johnson as a candidate for the school board of District 241. I believe Jane would be a welcome addition to our school district.

Education has been an important part of Jane’s life. She has 40 years’ experience working in education. Her background and involvement in education are valuable strengths for a school board member. Jane would be a person who would work to support and improve quality education for all students. I believe Jane will work toward improving collaboration between our administration, teachers and community.

Jane Kepple Johnson has many qualities that would make her a valuable member of our school board. She has been a member of our community her entire life. She has demonstrated leadership by serving on many other boards. Some of these committees were the Albert Lea Area Schools Curriculum Committee, being a Blue Zones Ambassador and serving on Mayo Clinic Health Systems Advisory Board.

An important role of a school board member is to read, listen attentively and analyze information. Jane demonstrates these effective communication skills. In my conversations with Jane she listens, asks questions and shares her opinion. Her many years as a teacher interacting with students, teachers and parents are valuable characteristics to have as a school board member. She was also a teacher mentor for those entering the teaching profession. She knows what it is like to be in the classroom.

As a former administrator in our school district, I know how important it is to work with many different people. All our staff and teachers need to know the administration and public will partner with them. To work toward staff feeling appreciated and respected in the classroom. I believe Jane Kepple Johnson is a person who would work hard to collaborate with others and support the district’s mission to improve educational learning for all students.

Jane Kepple Johnson would be an excellent addition to our school board.

Alan Root

Albert Lea